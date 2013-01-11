10 ways to make a woman fall madly in love with you

by Louella Vaz

After you meet a woman and date her, you get to know her better. You probably start feeling closer to her and may even find yourself falling in love with her. But her feelings may still remain a mystery to you. You’re not even sure whether you’re doing things right. How can you get her to fall in love with you? Here are 10 ways that you can make a woman fall in love with you, and at the end of it, she’s sure to be crazy about you.

1. Display maturity

It’s always said that women mature faster than guys and are often found complaining about how immature they act. Impress her with the way you deal with situations and your outlook on the whole. Show her how responsible you are about finances, or serious you are about your career. And demonstrate your ability to think clearly and rationally when disagreements crop up or a conflict of interests presents itself.

2. Romance her

Make her feel good by keeping the romance alive in the relationship. You don’t have to spend a whole lot of money doing this. Sure, there isn’t a woman alive who doesn’t adore flowers and gifts, but you can also do things that don’t cost a lot but can still enhance your relationship. Write her little notes or send her a mushy card. Call her up just to tell her you’re thinking about her and can’t wait to see her again. Be attentive and make her feel cherished and truly special.

3. Faithful

Don’t ever give her occasion to doubt you. Let her know that you have eyes only for her and the rest of the world takes a backseat. Let her sense your commitment to her and your relationship. Being able to trust someone and truly rely on him is a very powerful feeling. So many people profess deep feelings and then cheat on their partners. Don’t just tell her but show her that she can count on you. Women need to feel secure and once that is established, it takes the relationship to a higher level.

4. Time spent with her is precious

Make it clear that you really treasure the time you spend with her, irrespective of what you’re doing together. And prove it! For instance, if she suddenly tells you she’d like to meet you because she’s finishing work early and you had something else lined up, cancel it for her. That doesn’t mean you cater to her to the exclusion of everything else, just that you sometimes sacrifice something you care about to be with her. If she begs you to come see a movie and you had plans with your buddies, do it for her and let her know subtly that you did. She will surely reward you! Women also love it if you do some girly stuff with them like shopping for lingerie, and aren’t afraid of sacrificing your masculinity in the process. It just makes you more of a man in their eyes!

5. Compliment her

You don’t have to go over the top always telling her how good she looks or how gorgeous her hair is or what a lovely outfit she’s wearing. A compliment has more effect when it is sincere, well timed and often, out of the blue. While a woman always loves hearing that she’s looking good, you can’t keep telling her that. It will lose its charm eventually. A compliment is valued when there is a surprise element to it. Telling her how witty you find her, how her intelligence turns you on, appreciating how thoughtful and generous she can be, or her gentle nature, all these are deeper compliments, which, when paid sincerely, make the recipient feel ten feet tall.

6. Laughter

Use humor as your biggest ally. If she enjoys your company and looks forward to seeing you again, you’re rapidly becoming an addiction, and that’s just what you’re aiming for. It’s not about making her laugh over your one-liners and finding you hilarious. It’s more about being on the same wavelength and enjoying the other’s sense of humor too. Or finding humor in similar situations or having a favorite serial or sitcom, which you talk about and cracks you up. Finding the same joke funny, or sharing a smile, draws you closer and makes you feel like kindred spirits. It’s a great feeling!

7. Learn what turns her on

And use it to advantage. Find out just the kind of touch that excites her, how she loves to be kissed. Don’t ever push her for sex or make her uncomfortable by coming on too strong. Let her see the effect she has on you, yet keep a strong rein on your passions if she decides she wants to call a stop to it. Let her set the pace, and ensure she understands that while your desires for her are strong, you will respect the limits she sets. Respect her and her body and she will appreciate you more for it. Women love it when they can see how much they turn you on and yet find you willing to take it slow for their sake. Also, when you make love to her, don’t always kiss her or caress her as a lead up to having sex. Do it just to make her feel special and because you want to convey that to her, and she will adore you for it.

8. Give her space

Don’t be possessive and make her account to you regarding her whereabouts. Let her know you trust her. Don’t expect her to spend all her free time with you. Let her have her own life too. Often when in a relationship, people make the mistake of spending every waking moment that they can manage together, and in the process, alienate themselves from friends and even lose their identity. Let her be her own person.

9. Thoughtful

You remember little things she told you, and remind her of it at opportune moments. It may be that she once mentioned she loves having chicken soup when she’s got a cold, and you land up with some when she’s got the sniffles. Or she’s told you how she adores a particular entrée at a popular restaurant and the next time you go there, you order it and surprise her. It makes her feel like you genuinely listen to her and take the trouble to act on it and make her happy.

10. “I love you”

And of course, while showing her should give her the message, there’s a lot to be said for saying it loud and clear. Tell her how important she is to you. You might want to think about when you’re first going to tell her those three words. If it’s too early in the relationship, she might be skeptical that you could feel so deeply so soon. And thereafter, it’s not just choosing the right moment, but making every small moment count. You don’t have to wait only till you’re kissing her, or in bed. Saying it when it’s least expected makes it all the more precious. She might be telling you something and the feeling just overwhelms you – tell her at that instant. She won’t mind being interrupted mid-sentence.

