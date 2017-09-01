11 killed in knife attack by suspected members of Boko Haram

Suspected members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram have killed 11 people on Friday in a raid on an internally displaced people (IDP) camp, AFP reports.

The terrorists penetrated the camp in Banki on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon which houses 45,000 IDP’s using knives to kill their victims silently.

“At around 12:30 am (23:30 GMT Thursday) this morning, some Boko Haram terrorists broke the barricade securing the IDP camp from the rear towards the Cameroon border and entered to seize food from IDPs,” a senior military officer in the town told AFP.

“They killed 11 IDPs and wounded two in the attack,” said the military officer who declined to be named.

Adamu Ahmad, a member of a civilian militia charged with protecting the Banki camp, confirmed the incident.

The jihadists used knives to kill their victims instead of firearms to avoiding alerting soldiers at a military base adjacent to the camp, Ahmad said.

Soldiers expelled the attackers from the camp after the informal militia raised the alarm. The raiders also stole food aid rations given to those living in the camp, said the military officer.