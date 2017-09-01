Serena Williams, Alex Ohanian welcome first child

by Samuel Okike

SerenaWilliams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child at a hospital in Florida on Friday.

According to Chris Shepherd a TV news producer who disclosed this on Twitter, both the mother and child are in good condition.

“Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” he wrote.

