Serena Williams, Alex Ohanian welcome first child

by Samuel Okike
SerenaWilliams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child at a hospital in Florida on Friday.
According to Chris Shepherd a TV news producer who disclosed this on Twitter, both the mother and child are in good condition.
“Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” he wrote.
— Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 1, 2017
