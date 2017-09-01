President Trump to reveal stand on DACA on Tuesday – White House

White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders on Friday told reporters that President Trump will make a decision on whether or not to end the Obama-era DACA program on Tuesday. She said, “The president’s been very clear, he loves people, but he wants the decision to be made correctly”.

Sarah’s statement will surely generate mixed reaction, as multiple sources said Trump would not be announcing any changes to DACA today, but Trump refuted those insinuations few hours later and  said his decision would be made “sometime today or over the weekend.”

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals ( DACA ) is an American immigration policy founded by the Obama administration in June 2012. DACA allows certain illegal immigrants who entered the country as minors, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit .

