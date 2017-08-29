18 Year-old becomes first Millionaire in the McVitie’s Digestive 125th Anniversary Promotion

In celebration of the 125th anniversary of its famously loved McVitie’s Digestive biscuits, in Nigeria the McVitie’s Digestive is running a national consumer promotion to reward its consumers with cash and airtime.

The cash prizes up for grabs are N1 million to be won by a total of 3 consumers; N500,000 which will be won by 6 consumers, and N200,000 to be won by a total of 15 consumers throughout the duration of the promotion. In addition, a total of 45,000 consumers would win airtime in different denominations of N100, N200, and N500.

Recently, 18-year-old Emmanuel Abiodun Akinyemi, who lives in Lagos, became the first winner of the N1 million grand prize. Emmanuel, who together with his father, visited McVitie’s offices in Lagos to collect his prize, was full of excitement. He narrated the story of how he got to win the first McVitie’s Digestive 125th anniversary promotion grand prize.

Emmanuel’s father had given him money to go shopping for provisions for the family. Inclusive in the items he purchased was McVitie’s Digestive biscuits, which he claims are his favourite brand of biscuits. On getting home and seeing the special promotion packaging with the “Buy, Scratch & Win” invitation, he decided to scratch the promo sticker and text the code to the 55332 short code, hoping for a chance to win one of the prizes. A few days later, he received a call from the McVitie’s brand team, confirming him as the first winner of the promotion’s N1 million grand prize. To verify it was true, Emmanuel’s father insisted on going with him to the McVitie’s offices in Ikeja, Lagos for the prize presentations.

Following the prize presentations, Emmanuel expressed his sincere gratitude to McVitie’s saying, “I want to thank McVitie’s very much for changing my life today. I am completely honored to be one of the winners. I never expected this to happen to me. Now I finally have the money I need to attend a University and help my family financially. I owe this all to my favourite McVitie’s biscuits.”

The famous McVitie’s brand is owned by global snacking company pladis. It’s Managing Director, Nigeria, Mr. Kwame Wiafe, who presented Emmanuel Akinyemi with his cheque, commented on the Company’s reason for running the promotion. He said, “Having been in the country since 1980, McVitie’s has become a household name in Nigeria. The fact that the much-loved Digestive is 125 years this year, has presented us with the unique opportunity of doing something special for our loyal fans by offering them a fair chance to win any of the promotion’s prizes, airtime and cash. Seeing the smile we have put on Emmanuel’s face today, gives us the confidence that we are achieving our goal.”

Besides, Emmanuel Abiodun Akinyemi, seven other McVitie’s fans from different locations across Nigeria, also walked home with cash prizes. Ezinne Obioha who lives in Lagos and Ugomma Ukaovasi from Abia, both won the N500,000 cash prize each. The N200,000 cash prizes were won by five people – Kehinde Adeboboye, Oluwanisola Adebisi, Terkimbi Audu, Funmilayo Taiwo, and Alex Akpeze.

To participate in the McVitie’s Digestive 125th anniversary promotion, and stand the chance to win any of the cash prizes and gifts, all consumers need to do is:

Buy any of the McVitie’s Digestive 125 th Anniversary promotional packs which are available in the 40g, 104g, 208g and 302g sizes,

Anniversary promotional packs which are available in the 40g, 104g, 208g and 302g sizes, Scratch the foil on the white label to reveal the unique promo code, and

Text the code on the pack to the SMS short code “55332.”

The promotion which started on 1st of July, 2017 is scheduled to run for three months, till 30th Sep, 2017.