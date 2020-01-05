2010-2019: See some of the most defining moments in the last decade

By Chichi Umeseaka
As we count down to the end of 2019 and an end of 2010’s decade let me take you to an alphabetical rundown of events that stood out and had both positive and negative impacts on us.
Mind you, there are tons and tons of events and activities that stood out, but for want of space I will just alphabetically summarize and hopefully you grab my magazine (9ineteen) to see an extensive cover of the major events that happened from 2010 to 2019 (globally and locally)
Shall we begin?
- Apple’s first iPad came out with a bang in April of 2010, and AR mobile game was launched in July 2016.
- Bin Laden’s death in 2011 ended 10 years of terror and manhunt. And the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 shook our generation.
- Chibok girls kidnap, by boko haram in April of 2014 has left a permanent scare on us all; (as Leah Sharibu is yet to be found). The #BringBackOurGirls got the whole globe hashtagging.
- Death of President Umaru Yar’ Adua in May of 2010 left a big blow on Nigerian’s. And drugs became our biggest woes of this decade.
- Ebola epidemic became a global health crisis and killed some of our best in 2014. Also, emoji’s come out in February of 2015 became our new normal.
- Facebook had a backlash in March of 2018, for giving out 50 million of its users and data for President Trump’s campaign in 2016.
- Gay marriage happened first in England and Wales and this decade saw a lot of gay people openly coming out. And who can forget “Gangnam style” dance craze in July of 2012 and of course Game of Throne sequel from 2011 to its final season in 2019.
- Haiti’s devastating earthquake on the 12th of January, 2010 struck deep and leftover 230,000 deaths.
- Instagram, instablog, etc. Yes, this decade gave us new ways of fame and fortune.
- Jobs and redefined technology. Steve Jobs (late), co-founder of Apple was our biggest gift this decade, though death snatched him. RIP Mr. Jobs
- Kyle Jenner named the youngest billionaire by Forbes. 21-year-old self-made billionaire impacted her generation big time.
- Lady Gaga and Lance Armstrong gave us the highs and lows of this decade. Lance admitted of using performance drugs in 2013 and Lady Gaga giving us back to back music and crazy unforgettable fashion.
- Marvel Studios gave us back to back avalanche of movies this decade. From Captain America, to Thor, to Black Panther, the list goes on and on.
- Nigerian 2015 and 2019 presidential elections were quite significant. And Nelson Mandela’s death on the 5th of December 2013 was eventful.
- Olamide’s debut into Nigerian music changed the face and got the whole world singing and dancing to lyrics we know not the meaning. Lol
- Plane crashes and disappearances across the globe deeply saddened us in this 2010s.
- Queen Zozibini Tunzi, a South African winning the 68th Miss Universe this year is inspiring our teenage girls.
- Royal weddings and royal babies, who can forget them all! Plus R Kelly’s multiple sexual allegations; hmmmm. Sad.
- Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast in history. And she’s a teenager. Amazing.
- Technology, Twitter, Tik Tok and many other social media platforms got us connecting. And of course Tacha wars. Hahahaha
- United States presidential election in November of 2016 got not just America, but the whole world super divided as Donald Trump emerges winner.
- Vladimir Putin is on the list of top 10 most influential people of the 21st
- Windows 10 was released by Microsoft on the 29th of July, 2015. The death of Whitney Houston left us all dumbfounded.
- Xenophobic attacks docked the African continent throughout this decade. Then comes Xbox and Xender
- Yul Edozie’s narrow escape from death left us reflecting on life and what matters most.
- Zain Ejiofor Asher, our Nigerian sister making us proud on CNN.
Leave a reply