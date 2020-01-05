Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Ghana joins push for West African currency – Oluwatosin Adeshokan 

The eight West African nations belonging to UEMO plus Ghana will be looking for ways to phase-in the Eco this year, following the historic agreement with France.

The Eco will still remain pegged to the Euro for now, but former French colonies will no longer be required to maintain 50% of their reserves in France’s treasury. Ghana, however, is urging the region to implement “a flexible exchange rate regime” as soon as possible.

Only PhD holders should use Doctor’s titleAbdulrasaq Hamzat

In recent time however, laymen had associated the doctor’s title only to medical practitioners. Apart from laymen, some doctors even feel it is unworthy for none medical practitioners to use the title. Reports of medical doctors feeling dismayed that there are so many academics these days who insist upon being addressed as “doctor,” when that title properly belongs to physicians abound.

Maritime piracy increases business cost in the gulf of Guinea – Eromo Egbejule 

In early December, the Nave Constellation supertanker was hijacked. Pirates boarded the fully loaded ship, stole its oil cargo, and kidnapped 19 members of its crew about 77 nautical miles (143km) from Bonny Island, a loading terminal in Rivers State, Nigeria.

While attacks on supertankers are rare, piracy is so common in the Gulf of Guinea that, in its July report, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) described the passage as “one of the most dangerous shipping routes in the world” and a “world piracy hotspot”.

Sex Life: Losing my legs changed my attitude towards sex – Daniel Orubo

I was about 14. The guy and I didn’t have full-on sex, but we kissed, fondled and he fingered me. It was mostly exploratory. I hadn’t seen a penis in person until that moment, so it was all very new to me. He actually did most of the touching.

I told him I was saving myself for marriage, but he still decided to try his luck. While I was getting used to all the fondling, this dude tried to put his penis in my ass. I almost let him because I didn’t want to seem too inexperienced.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche January 5, 2020

Concert Review: 2Baba is 20 Years a King

The most important performer in contemporary Nigerian music needs no excuse to hold a live concert. Matter of fact it ...

Nelson C.J January 4, 2020

Afrobeats was huge in 2019, so why are prominent artistes left out from this year’s Coachella?

Afrobeat, which is specific to the west African region and Nigerian music with its fecund caliber of creatives have made ...

Nelson C.J December 31, 2019

What Pamilerin’s Twitter suspension tells us about our changing celebrity culture

Less than a day after the suspension of his second Twitter account, Social Media personality and marketing strategist Adegoke Pamilerin ...

Nelson C.J December 30, 2019

Can we get excited about ‘Americanah’ at this point?

With the announcement of a series-adaption of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s ‘Americanah’ by HBO in September came a lot of skepticism ...

Nelson C.J December 29, 2019

Concerts shouldn’t cost attendees their money and their lives

A typical Lagos music concert has the potential for explosive disorderliness; depending on the artist and the crowd they’re able ...

Nelson C.J December 27, 2019

Noble Igwe’s recent tweets will tell you where we are with the patriarchy

In the ever pulsating conversations around gender-equality that happen on social media, domestic responsibilities i.e cooking has been passed around ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail