DJ Kaywise presents Joor Concert 2020

After staging four magnificent editions, ace Disk Jockey extraordinarie Ayorinde Okiki Kehinde popularly known as Dj Kaywise has announced plans for the fifth edition of JOOR Concert 2020 scheduled to hold on Saturday, 25th of January 2020 at the Abesan mini Stadium, Ipaja, Lagos.

DJ Kaywise has been busy throughout 2019 taking the Joor Party to different cities (Unilag, Abu Zaria, Abeokuta) across the country and even had 2 sold out shows in London and Dubai.

“For me, Joor Concert is platform where i give back to the street that made me who i am today and most importantly the populace at large for engaging with music and also appreciating their passion for Nigerian indigenous artiste in the course of the year. We bring all artistes who had a great run during the year and also next-rated artistes who wish to use our platform to be thankful to their fans,” DJ Kaywise said when asked about what The JOOR Concert stands for.

Since inception, DJ Kaywise also reiterated that the four previous editions had enjoyed a very high level of participation and engagement within Lagos State and has recorded over 50,000 attendees in total within the last four years. And has definitely proven to be one of the best events in Nigeria receiving multiple awards for Best Dj in the City people Awards, All youth tush awards, Scream Awards, Nigerian Entertainment Awards(NEA) to name a few.

The fifth edition of Joor Concert which has been positioned to be one of the biggest music concerts in Nigeria which will play host to thousands of Nigerian youths with lots of fun activities like Meet & Greets, autograph sessions, competitions for Djs , musical performances and freestyles, Rap Battles, comedy and many more.

Attendance to the concert is a flat rate of only N1000 for general Access

According to the organisers, the event is opened to corporate sponsorship and media partnership from anyone who wishes to be a part of the event as partners as they are in turn, promised visibility, conversion and activation for their resources while ensuring the goals of the concert are met.

Fans can join conversations about the event on social media by using the hashtag #Joorconcert5 #JoorParty #Joorconcert

To find out more information about the event, visit https://djkaywise.ng/joorconcert/

CALL 09098817633, 09093307535