2019 Presidency: Gov Fayose writes PDP

The Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has written to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to officially make known his his intention to run for the 2019 Presidential election.

Posted on Twitter (@GovAyoFayose) on Tuesday, the letter indicates his need for support to actualise his dream of returning the party to Aso Rock.

The letter from reads in part, “It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my intention to seek the ticket/mandate of our party to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

“This ambition however is without prejudice to our party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and our country.

“I urge that all hands should be on deck to ensure victory in our quest to return to the Presidential Villa, Abuja in 2019.”