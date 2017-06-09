2face to donate proceeds of new song to IDPs

Iconic musician, 2face Idibia has promised to donate proceeds from his yet-to-be-released song to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

Tuface made the pledge on Thursday when he visited the UNHCR office in Abuja.

He said that 60 per cent of the proceeds of the song would go to refugees and IDPs.

2face said the song would be launched in commemoration of the World Refugees Day on June 20.

“I have decided to dedicate my time, resources and my voice to support the UNHCR in this massive endeavor of alleviating the sufferings of displaced persons,” he said.

“On the June 20th which is the world refugees’ day, I am going to be commissioning a song and this song will be monetized.

“60 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the UNHCR to further its humanitarian effort to alleviating the plights of refugees and IDPs.

“We want people to join in this campaign by downloading the song to use it as their ring tones, caller back tones.

“This download, which would cost between N50 to N100, is an opportunity for every Nigerian to contribute in their own little ways to the course of assisting displaced person.”