5 Artists to Watch Out for This Week

The Nigerian music industry is teeming with brilliant and talented artists, and it cannot be easy to keep up with them all. It takes just one song from an artist to make the audience fall in love with their discography.

For the last two decades, Nigerian artists have been bringing the world down to our stages, showcasing the strengths of the Nigerian music industry. For this week, these are the five artists whose latest songs we think you should check out.

Crayon

Signed to the famous Mavins Records, owned mainly by Don Jazzy, Crayon is an Afrobeats singer who took Nigerians by storm with the trending song ‘Ijo laba laba.’ The Nigerian artist recently released his debut album (Trench To Triumph), which features his fellow Co-record label signee, Ayra Starr, on a track called ‘Ngozi.’

In his debut album, Crayon also featured trending and famous artists like Victony, Oxlade, and Magixx, to name a few. This weekend, Sarz released a track titled ‘Yo fam!’ featuring Crayon and American DJ and music producer Skrillex.

Patoranking

This reggae, dancehall Nigerian singer is known for his fun songs, which never fail at making one get off their feet and shake those hips. Patoranking’s songs can best be described as groovy as the artist incorporates rap into his sound, giving his audience a rich, funky vibe which can never be rejected at any celebratory event.

His songs are versatile, as they can be found playing in clubs, wedding parties, lounges, bars, and many more. The artist released an album this weekend titled ‘World Best.’ In it, he features powerhouse artists from different countries like Ludacris, Popcaan, Diamond Platnumz, Gyakie, Victony, Kizz Daniel and many more.

Ayra Starr

Signed into the Mavins Records label, Ayra Starr has had one of the fastest-growing careers in the Nigerian music industry. The ‘Sabi’ girl is highly commendable with her craft, as she has made her mark in Nigeria and is currently on a world tour where her fans cannot get enough of her.

Since her debut, Ayra Starr has been featured by artists around the world, from the likes of the legendary Kelly Rowland on a remix of Ayra’s ‘Bloody Samaritan’ to being featured in movie soundtracks like Marvel’s Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse.

There is no stopping the young artist’s glory as it blazes bright. Ayra Starr is featured in a new single with Leigh-Anne, one of the ladies from the famous British girl band Little Mix.

Burna Boy

The Grammy-award-winning Nigerian artist makes the list as his star power blazes beyond Africa. The ‘African Giant’ or ‘Odogwu’ came a long way before reaching his peak, where he has remained in the worldwide music industry.

Burna Boy is one of the few African artists from Nigeria who is in high demand, as the artist has performed on several foreign awards shows and produced songs alongside popular names like Ed Sheeran, Angela Kidgo, J Cole, and many more.

Recently, Burna Boy released his sixth studio album, ‘I Told Them…’ which has received shocking critiques from music critics worldwide. Burna Boy is not stopping, as the ‘Last Last’ singer is definitely on a spaceship and on his way to ruling the world with his music.

Bnxn

Formerly known as “Buju”, Bnxn is another talented Nigerian artist who has taken the country by storm with his voice and his lyrical skills.

One of the male vocalists in Nigeria, Bnxn effortlessly delivers a fantastic performance in any song he is featured in. Like the others, Bnxn released new music this weekend titled ‘Sweet Tea (Aduke)’.

Upon his stride into the Nigerian music industry, Bnxn was recognised as the artist to collaborate with, thanks to his adept skills at making Afrobeat sound fun and groovy.

The artist has, since his introduction into mainstream music, been featured on many tracks with other Nigerian artists, including the internationally acclaimed Wizkid.