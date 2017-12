At least five people have been killed and 18 other injured after a suicide bomber attacked Amarwa village, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday.

According to an indigene, a female bomber attacked the village at noon.

“Eighteen people, 13 of them severely, were injured and have been taken to the Borno State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri for treatment. Five others sustained minor injuries,” a member of the vigilante group said.