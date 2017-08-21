5 things we learnt from Buhari’s address to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday made his first speech to Nigerians since his return from London, where he spent 103 days.

The President spoke on national issues such as secession, hate speeches as well as governance.

Here are five things we learnt from the speech;

1. Ojukwu accepted that Nigeria must remain one and united

“In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.”

2. Some Nigerians have taken their toxic comments too far

“In the course of my stay in the United Kingdom, I have been kept in daily touch with events at home. Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.”

3. Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable

“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

4. Any Nigerian can live anywhere in the country

“Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

“I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.”

5. Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed

“Furthermore, I am charging the Security Agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax.

“Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.

“Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against;

• elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets

• kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes,

• in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all.”