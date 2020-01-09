5 Things that Should Matter Today: Goodluck Jonathan speaks on contesting in 2023 Presidential election

Goodluck Jonathan speaks on contesting in 2023 Presidential election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has dispelled report of being under pressure to contest in the 2023 Presidential election.

In a statement released by his spokesperson Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said he is focused on promoting peace and sustainable democracy in Africa.

Miyetti Allah bans night grazing nationwide

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced a nationwide ban on night grazing.

The decision taken at the Annual General Meeting of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN) in Damaturu on Wednesday January 8, is aimed at reducing the clash between herdsmen and farmers.

Supreme court affirms the election of Govenors Ikpeazu, Okowa and Bello

The election of Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Okowa and Abubakar Bello as governors of Abia, Delta and Niger states respectively have been affirmed by the supreme court.

The petitions of Mohammed Nasko of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Niger state, Great Ogboru and the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Delta state and that of Mr. Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) were dismissed by the highest court in the country.

Mopha’s trail resume January 15

A Federal High Court in Lagos today fixed January 15th 2020 for the resumed trial of Internet sensation, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha.

Recall that Mompha was arrested by EFCC operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja on October 19th and was arraigned before the court on November 25th on a 14 count-charge bordering on Money Laundering and suspected internet fraud. He was arraigned alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment.