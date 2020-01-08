Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Cough syrup is the sweetest thing in this life. Benyln with codeine was mad till it got banned — Omawumi (@Blackdotmandy) January 8, 2020

Who knew a day will come when women will fight for their rights to be side chicks The way Patriarchy has been winning this decade, it has to be match fixing. — Fake Earpiece (@Mister_Judah) January 8, 2020

The most useless feature on twitter has to be the “hide reply” feature. — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) January 8, 2020

If Tunde Ednut was a Twitter influencer, him content no go pass “Retweet if you’ve not had sex this year” — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) January 8, 2020