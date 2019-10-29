5 Things that Should Matter Today: Many killed as soldiers open fire on Shiite protesters in Abuja

Another devastating violence has broken out in Karu, a densely populated suburb of the Nigerian capital Abuja. According to Premium Times, at least 16 people have been killed and scores wounded after Shiite protesters attempted to break a barricade of Nigerian soldiers around the flyover in Karu. The protesters were not armed with guns nor ammunition, and it begs the question why soldiers would openly shoot at unarmed protesters.

Godwin Emefiele says border closure is yielding positive results for Nigeria

Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele has said the closure of Nigeria’s land borders by the Federal Government is yielding positive economic results for the country.

Emefiele was reacting to complaints against the border closure from sections of the Nigerian economy and neighbouring countries. He spoke on Monday after a meeting with President Buhari at State House in Abuja.

Check out Gbeku by Zlatan ft Burna Boy

A Nigerian man has been killed by unidentified gunmen in South Africa

Confirming this to the News Agency of Nigeria NAN, Odefa Ikele, the National Spokesperson of Nigerian Union South Africa, said the deceased, Chikamso Ufordi, who hailed from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State was riding in his car with two other Nigerians when they were trailed and shot at close range by some yet to be identified persons in Nigel, Gauteng Province in Johannesburg last week Saturday.

Yes, we love the video for Yemi Alade’s Vibe

 

