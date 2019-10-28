The YNaija Cover – 28th October

According to Premium Time, the Nigerian military has planned a nationwide operation to demand identity cards from citizens across the country. ‘Operation Positive Identification’ would see soldiers accosting citizens on the streets or highways and asking them to produce means of identification on the spot.

Soldiers had been taking similar measures to separate citizens from terrorists in the Boko Haram-ravaged northeastern part of Nigeria. The military claimed last month that citizens in the North-east had been cooperating with troops to make the exercise successful by carrying with them valid identity documents.

