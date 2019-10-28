Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

I wish I was a lawyer so I could wear black everyday of the week without anyone asking me “who die na?”😭😭 — Dr.A🌹 (@DrA_001) October 28, 2019

Your parents didn’t send you to school to graduate and be rating men according to how much the dole out. Talmbout “bankers ehn. Very stingy men” — Godless (@NuclearNadal) October 28, 2019

I just deleted my Instagram account …that app is for people who bathe everyday….me I can’t😂😂 — Head Boy (@D__Primus) October 28, 2019

Dance instructor: So Gbeku is very easy

You just move 3 steps forward, move your hands like this and jump back ok *Music plays*

Dance instructor: Moves forward, Shake yansh, turn left, match break, turn steering, jump front & back, waves to invisible passerby Me:Atilo Atide o — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) October 28, 2019

The voice in Google map would rather die than tell you to reverse. — OneKYNguY🌚 (@Chiedochie_) October 28, 2019