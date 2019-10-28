Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:
I wish I was a lawyer so I could wear black everyday of the week without anyone asking me “who die na?”😭😭
— Dr.A🌹 (@DrA_001) October 28, 2019
Your parents didn’t send you to school to graduate and be rating men according to how much the dole out.
Talmbout “bankers ehn. Very stingy men”
— Godless (@NuclearNadal) October 28, 2019
I just deleted my Instagram account …that app is for people who bathe everyday….me I can’t😂😂
— Head Boy (@D__Primus) October 28, 2019
Dance instructor: So Gbeku is very easy
You just move 3 steps forward, move your hands like this and jump back ok
*Music plays*
Dance instructor: Moves forward, Shake yansh, turn left, match break, turn steering, jump front & back, waves to invisible passerby
Me:Atilo Atide o
— Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) October 28, 2019
The voice in Google map would rather die than tell you to reverse.
— OneKYNguY🌚 (@Chiedochie_) October 28, 2019
As a woman, If u wia Jonah’s wife, wud u have believed d fish swallowing story from him as d reason of his 3days disappearance from home? no calls or text As a man, will u go home to tell ur wife that ridiculous fish swallowing story?
— da Talkatives (@da_talkatives) October 28, 2019
