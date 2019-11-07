5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nigerian Senate proposes 14 years jail term for sexual predators in universities

The Sexual Harassment Bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Finance Bill sponsored by Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya scaled second reading on the floor of the Senate on Novemeber 6.

Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate said in a statement that the proposed legislation titled “A Bill for an Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions and for other matters connected therewith 2019” has 27 clauses.

Sexual offences defined in the bill includes; sexual intercourse with a student or demands for sex from a student or a prospective student or intimidating or creating a hostile or offensive environment for the student by soliciting for sex or making sexual advances.

Don’t call Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ”Your Excellency”

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked residents of the state to stop using the title, ‘Your Excellency’ to address him. The governor made this known in a statement he personally signed and released today November 6th.

Senate reintroduces bill to regulate social media, proposes 3 years for offenders

The Nigerian Senate has reintroduced a bill seeking to regulate social media in the country. This comes days after the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, annnounced plans by the Federal government to sanitize social media.

The bill entitled, ‘’Protection from internet falsehood and manipulations bill, 2019’’ which is being sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, passed the first reading yesterday November 5th.

