BAP Productions to premiere ‘Man Enough’ in Lagos on November 10

‘Man Enough’, a stage play directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters under BAP Productions, is set to premiere at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos this Sunday, 10 November, 2019.

The play which will be performed at the same venue every Sunday till 24 November stars an exciting mix of actors including Tana Adelana, Gideon Okeke, Juliana Olayode, Ayo Ayoola, Moshood Fattah, Ralph Okoro, Josephine Ewuru, and Iyke Okechukwu.

‘Man Enough’ addresses some of the harsh realities men experience in today’s society, and exposes the pressure they face in dealing with acceptance by women; financial pressure, societal expectations, and negative stereotypes for them to act “man enough”.

The play explores three major characters, Bruno, Onyilo, and Thino, and their struggle to achieve more while they live in denial of their own realities. Through their stories, ‘Man Enough’ examines the modern man and reveals his vulnerability, fears, and the choices he has to make for himself and his family as he tries to portray the traits of traditional masculinity. It also recognizes the voices of men crying to be heard, and begging to be saved from a world with unrealistic expectations.

‘Man Enough’ is scheduled for every Sunday at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets are available on www.terrakulture.com at N5,000 (Regular; Early Bird); N10,000 (Regular), and N15,000 (VIP).