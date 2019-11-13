The Lagos premiere of ‘Man Enough’ had a rousing reception from the audience at Terra Kulture

‘Man Enough’, a stage play produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, premiered to the audience delight at Terra Kulture, Lagos on Sunday, 10 November, 2019, as guests commended the innovative storyline and performances from the actors.

The show was attended by Elvina Ibru, Kunle Coker, Prof. Sola Fosudo, Monalisa Chinda, Derenle Edun, Demola Adetona and many others.

The stage play tells the story of 3 men: the old, egoistic and rich Alpha male who lives in fear but desperately tries to hide it; a regular guy who is trying to run a more-than-regular studio; and the one who lives in a world where it looks better to deny the existence of his reality by hiding under spirituality.

‘Man Enough’ features actors such as Tana Adelana, Ayoola Ayolola, Gideon Okeke, Moshood Fattah, Juliana Olayode, Ralph Okoro and Josephine Ewuru. It continues showing every Sunday at 3pm & 7pm till 24 November, 2019 at the same venue.

Tickets are available at www.terrakulture.com

