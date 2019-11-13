5 Things that Should Matter Today: Senate proposes new law to criminalise hate speech

A bill to set up a commission for the prohibition of hate speeches has been introduced on the floor of the Senate. The Bill which is sponsored by the former Senate spokesman, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, is listed on the order paper and passed first reading on Tuesday, November 12th.

This Bill is reminiscent of the Social Media Bill which was introduced in the eight assembly but was not passed because of widespread condemnation of the bill which some Nigerians felt was intended to stifle freedom of expression.

APC sacks Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been suspended by the Edo State chapter of the party over his alleged role in the crisis rocking the party in the state. The decision, according to a statement signed by the State Chairman, Aslem Ojezua, and Assistant State Secretary, Ikuenobe Anthony, followed the vote of no confidence passed on Comrade Oshiomhole by the chairmen of the APC in the 18 local government areas of the state.

National Assembly to pass 2020 budget on November 28

The National Assembly says it will pass the 2020 budget on November 28. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made this known during plenary on Tuesday, November 12th. Lawan said the Senate committees have concluded their work on the budget defence with Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Check out Rema’s video for Lady

Check out Olamide’s latest single ‘Choco Milo’

 

 

 

