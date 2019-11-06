Glenfiddich unveils new expression “Glenfiddich Grand Cru” in Nigeria

The world’s most awarded single malt whisky, Glenfiddich, has unveiled a new addition to their robust whisky collection, Glenfiddich Grand Cru with two exclusive launch events in Abuja and Lagos on Saturday, 19th and 26th October respectively.

The new whisky, Glenfiddich Grand Cru is first matured for 23 years in handpicked American and European oak casks and elegantly finished in rare French Cuvee casks. It is an exclusive blend of the most exquisite flavours from Scotland and France.

Grand Cru is the first expression in Glenfiddich’s new range of high-end whisky, and contains notes of sweet brioche, pear sorbet, white grape and vanilla to create a rich palate and redefined drinking experience.

Glenfiddich hosted influencers and special guests at a grand reception of culinary exploration, elegant décor, and grand celebration at The Vue, Novare Mall, Abuja and Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel, Lagos where they witnessed the unveiling of this unique expression of celebration.

Both nights started with the host, Eso Okolocha, giving a detailed description of the brand, followed by phenomenal entertainment from eclectic performers.

 

At the Lagos launch, the Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador to Scotland, Mark Thompson took guests down memory lane with a brief history of Glenfiddich. Renowned Chef, Chef Fregz, was also part of the celebration in Lagos, treating guests to exquisite food pairings across the Glenfiddich range, and a masterclass where guests were taught how to make unique dishes with Glenfiddich whisky.

Both events were supported by Dr. Vranjes and La ROC cigars.

 

