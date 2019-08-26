5 Things that Should Matter Today: The FBI and Saudi Arabia turned Nigerian Twitter into a tribal war, and it was ugly

Nigeria’s global image recently took another dent as Saudi Arabia is set to execute 23 Nigerians for drug-related offenses. Convicted for contravening the narcotic and psychotropic substances that are punishable by death, and according to Saudi authorities, they were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah having concealed the banned substances in their rectums.

This is coming just days after the FBI busted 80 Nigerians for fraud, reportedly one of the the biggest in U.S. history. These reports of corruption took on a nasty nuance on the internet – the Nigerians that appeared on the FBI list barely 72 hours ago were Igbos and while Yorubas and Hausas were linked to the Saudi Arabia drug trafficking. As such the internet was brimming with tribal profiling and intolerance that did nothing to address the critical situation of Nigeria’s tarnished image.

Ah so Yoruba do drugs too😲I used to think they are saints🙄 #Yorubadrugdealers — kokoletjenny (@kokoletjenny2) August 25, 2019

How I laugh seeing that no igbo man join the drug business

With all the book wey Yoruba sabi they still no get sense #Yorubadrugdealers pic.twitter.com/kqamGY0Avv — Jennifer 💝 (@Jennyfercy) August 25, 2019

Was the tribal war necessary? Does it solve anything? The sooner we recognise that Nigerians will collectively suffer the consequences of its smeared reputation, the better.

‘King of Boys,’ ‘Merry Men,’ ‘The Wedding Party 2’ is coming to Netflix

Netflix is ruthlessly growing its content, and while it has made deliberate efforts to expand its African library, you can expect Merry Men, The Wedding Party will be available on the streaming service soon.

Guess who has been evicted from BBNaija? Gedoni

Gedoni is the 11th housemate to leave Big Brother Naija yesterday, and I realised that I wasn’t the only one who hoped for his eviction. No one will miss him.

Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ makes Obama’s summer 2019 playlist

How surprising it was for Obama to have Iron Man by rising rapper/singer Rema in his summer 2019 playlist. Go Rema.

Marvel has announced a release date for ‘Black Panther 2’

At the ongoing Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel announced the date for the sequel of Black Panther. Set to hit theaters May 6, 2022, save the date as we await the return of King T’Challa.