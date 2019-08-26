5 Things that Should Matter Today: The FBI and Saudi Arabia turned Nigerian Twitter into a tribal war, and it was ugly

Nigeria’s global image recently took another dent as Saudi Arabia is set to execute 23 Nigerians for drug-related offenses. Convicted for contravening the narcotic and psychotropic substances that are punishable by death, and according to Saudi authorities, they were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah having concealed the banned substances in their rectums.

This is coming just days after the FBI busted 80 Nigerians for fraud, reportedly one of the the biggest in U.S. history. These reports of corruption took on a nasty nuance on the internet – the Nigerians that appeared on the FBI list barely 72 hours ago were Igbos and while Yorubas and Hausas were linked to the Saudi Arabia drug trafficking. As such the internet was brimming with tribal profiling and intolerance that did nothing to address the critical situation of Nigeria’s tarnished image.

Was the tribal war necessary? Does it solve anything? The sooner we recognise that Nigerians will collectively suffer the consequences of its smeared reputation, the better.

‘King of Boys,’ ‘Merry Men,’ ‘The Wedding Party 2’ is coming to Netflix

Netflix is ruthlessly growing its content, and while it has made deliberate efforts to expand its African library, you can expect Merry Men, The Wedding Party will be available on the streaming service soon.

Guess who has been evicted from BBNaija? Gedoni

Gedoni is the 11th housemate to leave Big Brother Naija yesterday, and I realised that I wasn’t the only one who hoped for his eviction. No one will miss him.

Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ makes Obama’s summer 2019 playlist 

How surprising it was for Obama to have Iron Man by rising rapper/singer Rema in his summer 2019 playlist. Go Rema.

Marvel has announced a release date for ‘Black Panther 2’

At the ongoing Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel announced the date for the sequel of Black Panther. Set to hit theaters May 6, 2022, save the date as we await the return of King T’Challa.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor August 25, 2019

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Op-Ed Editor August 24, 2019

Who’s in and who’s out? Here are our top 10 Senators for August

It’s been six months after February 23 National Assembly election with 109 Senatorial seats occupied and Senators sworn in. The ...

Op-Ed Editor August 23, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 23, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: 80 Nigerians charged with massive fraud in the U.S. Can it get any worse?

Nigeria’s global identity, for so long, has been associated with internet scams and while nothing has seemingly been done to ...

Op-Ed Editor August 22, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 22, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Finally, we now have a first look at Ifan Michael’s star-studded movie ”Foreigners’ God”

Ifan Michael’s supernatural period drama Foreigner’s God has to be one of the longest gestating Nollywood movies I have known, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail