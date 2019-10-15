5 Things that Should Matter Today: The Presidency is investigating the viral video of the fight between Aisha Buhari and Mamman Daura’s daughter

Fresh crisis erupted on Monday at President Muhammadu Buhari’s home as the First Lady Aisha Buhari battled the family of Mamman Daura, the President’s nephew. Daura’s daughter, Fatima, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Monday owned up to a video shot at the Presidential Villa.

In the video, the President’s wife, was heard asking questions and making comments about being locked out of a room and demanding that some people should pack their belongings and leave the apartment. The video had gone viral on Friday and now the Presidency says it’s now looking into investigating the video.

Lagos State Government has declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and carriages within the State. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered massive construction work on critical roads and highways across the State, beginning from Monday. The Governor’s directive followed the conclusion of his series of meetings with eight multi-national engineering firms, which began a few weeks back.

Nancy Isime and Reminisce have been announced as host for the 2019 Headies

The organizers of the 2019 annual The Headies have announced Nancy Isime and Reminisce as the official hosts for the 2019 show. The awards is scheduled to hold on October, 2019.

There is no hunger in Nigeria – Agriculture minister, Sabo Nanono

Muhammad Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday, October 14th said Nigeria is producing enough to feed itself, contrary to the narrative in some quarters that there is hunger in the land.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei has destroyed the women’s record at Chicago Marathon