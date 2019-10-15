Sanwoolu declares a state of emergency but is it enough?

Sanwo-Olu

Anyone who lives in Lagos knows what a nightmare traffic has been in the last month. There has been miles and miles of traffic lasting several hours because of the horrendous state of roads in the state. We can’t exactly say this is coming as a surprise as since late 2018, the former governor Ambode complained bitterly about being freezed out of the state’s treasury and denied the opportunity to finish and maintain road projects. That plus the current absence of the present governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu (this is one of the few times he’s been headlining news this year) makes all the sense.

However, it happened, the bad roads, flooding and traffic jams are here and they are terrible. Abraham Adesanya and Jakande were particularly affected last saturday with flooding covering the entire road and triggering a traffic jam that lasted nearly 12 hours long. We cannot continue in this way and clearly neither can the state government because Governor Sanwo-olu recently resurfaced to announce a state of emergency on several roads.

He gave the directive on Sunday at the Lagos House Marina, commissioning a number of construction companies to begin immediate repairs on roads on the island and Mainland that critical to movement and navigation and necessitated they start this week. There are 8 engineering firms who will undertake this massive task and their success will determine how quickly we return to normalcy.

Here’s an excerpt of the governor’s speech:

“This afternoon, we have just concluded meeting with various reputable construction companies and all of them have been given the brief to immediately commence major construction work in various parts of the State. The exercise will begin tomorrow with palliative work on the selected roads, which are both on the Island and mainland divisions of the State.

“The contractors have been given the mandate to start mobilising their equipment to their respective sites without further delay. Their activities must first give our people an immediate relief on the affected roads so that there can be free flow of traffic even during the rehabilitation work.”

The governor has also suggested a total of 116 roads will inspected and repaired where necessary and asked that we citizens be patient with him. In addition to the Uber boats service also launched last week, it seems the governor is finally waking up from his slumber and trying to solve our problems. Is it too little too late, we’ll have to wait and see.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo October 10, 2019

Recent data on sexual assault in Kaduna is a warning that gendered violence is a national problem

As a Nigerian who is concerned about the rights of women and children, you never catch a break. In October ...

Edwin Okolo October 8, 2019

#SexForGrades is a reminder that nothing will stop Nigeria’s #MeToo movement

Yesterday, Nigerian journalist Kiki Mordi, in partnership with Premium Times and the BBC released an investigative documentary about the exploitation, ...

Editor September 19, 2019

Another critic of Governor Ganduje has been arrested for dissent

Nazir Ahmed, otherwise known by his stage name Sarkin Waka was arrested by the Kano State Police command on the ...

Editor September 16, 2019

An alleged serial killer has killed 9 women in Port Harcourt & the Nigerian police is blaming the victims

The first time I heard about the serial killings in Port Harcourt, it wasn’t from the Nigerian police. There was ...

Edwin Okolo September 13, 2019

Don’t be deceived by the recent support for Bobrisky, TERFs are still a big problem

Everyone expected it, but we were all still genuinely surprised when it happened. For nearly a year, Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye, ...

Edwin Okolo September 12, 2019

Sex tourism is thriving in the Gambia, but is it wrong if it is consensual?

West Africa has sex tourism situation. I would ordinarily call it a ‘problem’ but I believe the situation requires more ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail