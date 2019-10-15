You Are The Worst: 5 absolute trash behaviours we saw from people this month

The internet is one place where people show their ugly, trashy sides, and reminds us yet again about the complexity of human beings. YNaija’s You Are The Worst for this monthly compiles the internet’s most trashy behaviours but please be careful as you read, because it might just stain your white.

1. Charles Anazodo

Popular sports journalist Charles Anazodo called out Tiwa Savage for snubbing him while she came for an interview at a radio station. According to Anazodo, he was brought up that greeting people was important. Yet, he couldn’t say hi to Savage first? Also, you have to love the way Savage savaged him on Twitter and showed why she’s boss.

2. Kemi Olunloyo

During the infectious online buzz of the BBC Africa Eye documentary #SexForGrades last week, where university lectures were caught on camera admitting to sexually exploiting female students, troublesome journalist Kemi Olunloyo came out of nowhere to say that we shouldn’t be fooled by the exposé, and that she had been doing investigative journalism for 25 years with many awards and accolades to her name.

What’s more, she tried to discredit the journalist behind #SexForGrades, Kiki Mordi, insinuating that her investigation into the scourge of sexual harassment in universities was for personal benefit – to enter the Wole Soyinka Prize for Investigative Journalism. Exhausting, right?

3. Jaja Phd (Definitely doesn’t have a Phd)

Who doesn’t know Jaja Phd on Twitter? His online currency is a mix of misogyny and stupidity and according to this wonderful, newly descriptor, ”resident TL provocateur.” A ”false accusation” recently sprung up on Twitter and Jaja constituted a nuisance reminding us about the false rape accusation against the husband of vocal feminist Ozzy Etomi, and how she said she believes rape victims. He tried to use her logic against her. Ha-ha. Trash.

4. Kemen

Disqualified from the third season of Big Brother Naija for trying to grope a female housemate while she slept in bed, the specter of that time has always followed Kemen, who has made a life out of becoming a fitness expert. But guess what? He thought it was a wise thing to feature in a skit involving sexual harassment. Complete clown.

5. Pamilerin Adegoke

If have to wonder why Peruzzi slapping social media influencer Pamilerin didn’t reset him, because just recently he tried to insert himself in a conversation about sanitary pads. It started when some tweep chalked up period poverty activism to Pamilerin and not Karo Omu. Pamilerin had first corrected this notion, only for him to sing a different tune under 24 hours. There’s no trace he did this because he deleted the thread. The absolute trashery.