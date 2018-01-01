700 persons have been freed from Boko Haram captivity – Military

The Nigerian Military has rescued 700 people from Boko Haram insurgents.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Timothy Antigha , disclosed in a statement issued in Maiduguri and, they were received by the 242 Battalion, Monguno.

He said the abductees including males, females and children were forced to work as farm labourers by the insurgents.

He said two women among the freed persons delivered safely at the holding facility.

The army spokesman added that the intensified onslaught against the insurgents under Operation Deep Punch II had weakened and decimated their positions, which enabled the persons to escape.

“Over 700 farmers, fishermen and members of their families hitherto held by Boko Haram terrorists as farm workers have fled the various islands in Lake Chad to Monguno.

“The exodus of the abductees is not unconnected to a follow-up operation conducted a few days ago to exploit the gains of the recent successful Operation DEEP PUNCH 2 in Chikun Gudu and adjourning localities.

“The follow-up operation conducted by the Nigerian Air Force and 38 Task Force Artillery Brigade, 8 Division, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was targeted at destroying Boko Haram infrastructure and logistics such as communication centres, fabrication yards, bomb-making equipment, vehicles and other means of sustenance.

“The ensuing collapse of their command structure and means of survival triggered the abandonment of the islands and escape of the abductees to Monguno.

“Profiling of the displaced escapees is ongoing to ensure that no terrorist takes advantage of the situation to sneak into the town.

“Preliminary investigation will focus on finding out where wanted Boko Haram commanders were hiding. Two pregnant women among the abductees gave birth yesterday in the holding centres.”