A ghost must have done the double registration – Gov Bello replies INEC

The governor of Kogi state,Yahaya Bello has dismissed the allegation by INEC that he registered twice as a voter in Abuja and subsequently in Lokoja.

Bello stated this when he spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday after observing the two-raka’at Juma’at prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque.

Reacting to the allegation, Bello said it might be his ghost that must have done the double registration.

“I travelled on (May) 19 to Dubai for a brief break and I saw the press release and I was taken aback that I did a double registration on (May) 23rd, probably is my ghost that must have done the double registration.

“I think INEC has earned itself a very high reputation and I’m very confident that the leadership of INEC will not allow some elements to drag its name into the mud.

“Actually, that is a falsehood; I did not do double registration of permanent voter card,’’ he said, according to Daily Trust.

The INEC statement read: “It has come to the attention of INEC that Gov. Bello of Kogi state registered as a voter for the second time on Tuesday May 23, 2017, in Government House, Lokoja, the state capital.

“His first registration was on January 30, 2011, in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

“The governor’s double registration and doing so outside lNEC’s designated centres are both illegal.

“For the on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, INEC has designated a centre in each of the country’s 774 local government areas including FCT’s six area councils.’’