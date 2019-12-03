Access Bank donates interrogation, observation room to Nigerian Police Force

To ensure the protection of lives and property around Ikoyi and environs, Access Bank Plc., today commissioned an interrogation room donated to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) at Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In addition to the fully equipped facility, the Bank also donated a 250 KVA generator to the Force to help improve their working conditions and that of neighbouring communities.

The Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe, who was represented at the commissioning by the Group Head, Enterprise Business Resources, Mac Atom, spoke on the Bank’s motive and commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“Partnerships and social investment remain a critical part of Access Bank’s sustainability drive. In our bid to offer more than banking and create value for various government agencies, we have donated state of the art interrogation and observation rooms to select divisions of the Nigerian Police Force across the country, starting with Lagos.

“We thank the NPF for all they do, especially for seeing to it that all our customers remain protected and secure,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the NPF, the Assistant Inspector General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Murtala Mani, expressed gratitude for the donation and urged other private organisations to follow Access Bank’s blueprint in offering support to the Force.

Over the years, the Bank’s sustainability focus areas and community investment include education, health, gender equality, arts, and sports – demonstrating its commitment to channeling noteworthy resources and funds into impacting citizens positively and responsibly.

As the continent’s most respected and sustainable bank, Access Bank has embarked on several sustainability projects, financing and facilitating a sustainable future by leveraging on innovation and best in class operations.

Promoting a strong relationship with communities, the Bank’s efforts have also included a widening market presence, economic impacts, public policy, anti-corruption efforts, charitable donations, and employee volunteering.