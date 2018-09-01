Access WhatsApp Banking now live; +234 9090 901 901 – Start now

The days of brick and mortar banking are fast becoming a thing of the past as Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Access Bank keeps its tradition of breaking new boundaries of innovation with its latest offering, Access WhatsApp Banking.

Designed to provide customers with easy and reliable banking transactions, the WhatsApp banking service allows users to automate most parts of the banking experience, providing customers the ease of remote banking with the efficiency of the best personnel and the intimacy of a customized experience.

“Access Bank continues to keep the pace as a leader in the digital banking revolution in Nigeria with the launch of banking services on WhatsApp – one of the largest social media platforms. This is yet another innovative way to connect customers to the plethora of services and banking options available to them from the comfort of their mobile phones,” said Ade Bajomo, Executive Director, IT & Retail Operations, Access Bank.

“Now Access Bank is bringing banking closer to its growing customers by leveraging on the WhatsApp application. We are excited to see the rate at which the service is being adopted and we can’t wait to see more of our customers enjoy the experience,” he added.

Access WhatsApp Banking is a non-intrusive service which does not require users to download a new application or use extra data to access the options available. It works with the existing WhatsApp application and can be used immediately.

To connect with Access Bank on Access WhatsApp, all customers need to do is: add the mobile number- +234 9090 901 901, as a contact on their phones – ‘Access WhatsApp Banking’ –  the same way they would any other number. After saving the number on their phones all they need to do to activate the service is send a “Hi”. It is important to note that customers must use the number registered to their personal accounts with the Bank.

All service requests on Access WhatsApp are treated instantly, and the speed of transaction is dependent only on the internet connection of the user. Services customers can access via the Access WhatsApp Banking platform include BVN display, Balance Enquiry, Request Payday Loan, and Account Opening.

Life has gotten easier now that Access Bank has brought banking closer to you on WhatsApp.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor August 30, 2018

Hygeia HMO is Nigeria’s HMO brand of the year

Offers affordable healthcare plans for individuals and small businesses Hygeia HMO has been announced as the 2018 winner of the ...

Sponsor August 29, 2018

The West African Gaming Expo 2018 is the blockbuster you don’t want to miss

West African Gaming Expo (WAGE ) is back for the fifth year running, and this year is set to be ...

Sponsor August 28, 2018

Jim Ovia’s new book, “Africa Rise and Shine” selling on Jumia and Konga is one you should read

The much-awaited book, Africa Rise and Shine by the Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia is now available on Jumia and Konga. ...

Sponsor August 28, 2018

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces playwright competition

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) led by award winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas created the Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) to discover ...

Sponsor August 28, 2018

The Joy Masterclass debuts in London

Chude Jideonwo, Seun Awolowo, others to teach on flourishing and joy Joy, Inc., the benefit corporation focused on building happier, ...

Sponsor August 27, 2018

Prove yourself; be a part of Unilever IdeaTrophy 2018 

Do you have what it takes to figure out how businesses work in real life? Can you solve a business’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail