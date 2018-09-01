Today’s Noisemakers: Davido, Abayomi Shogunle, Wale Ozolua, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Abayomi Shogunle

Well… So many people are comfortable with so many things that affect them negatively.

Like the Police being nonchalant with the rot in the Force.

2. Wale Ozolua

Sounds like the person was konji-ed at that moment 😂😂😂.

I’m not there oo!!

It’s actually not funny. All these kind of mistakes are avoidable. And they usually have lasting effects. It’s already printed na.

3. Nemelu Akamelu

Hanty wants to give us bobo.

Even if it were true, there’s no other explanation than she was Dicktated to and she went back since the lesson has not ended.

4. Pastor Steven

Ko ye mi oo, must you come online to type rubbish ni?

Biko nu nwanne anyi, can you tell us what this one is teaching us now?

Just like his partner in crime:

5. Semiloore Akoni

We should thank God for our parents and older ones who taught us all these things. 🙏🙏🙏

Or how would we have known that picking stuff could change our physical state?

6. Davido

Ahah! Brother Davidiii. In NYSC camp?

Or is this not the same Davido that trended for going to camp?

7. Dr Joe Abah

You need to be audible please.

