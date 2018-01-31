2018 is off to a great start for many young people who are striking out and starting their own businesses in 2018, thanks to the non-profit, Klickconnect. The Klickconnect is a group of young entrepreneurs in Ondo state, the group through the Ondo Startup 2018 will be supporting five startup businesses in the state in its bid to contribute to the economic development of the state.

The startup which is not limited to people residing in the state alone seeks to give a grant of 250,000 Naira to five startup businesses to hasten their expansion process and to employ five more individuals each. The application process for the Ondo Startup fund 2018 commenced on January 29 2018 as the registration portal was opened for prospective applicants to submit their applications.

According to Toyosi Ayeleso, the project manager of Ondo Startup “The Ondo Startup grant does not require repayment of any kind. It is most definitely an attractive financial consideration for entrepreneurs and startups to upscale their businesses.

Beyond that, the prospects for entrepreneurs through Klick Konnect’s Ondo Startup are limitless; access to investors during pitch sessions, the Ondo startup week that will feature training on pitching, brand optimization, writing business plans and building a business structure.

This will strengthen small scale businesses in the state and in turn reinforcing the overall economy of the state by way of fluidizing upward movement in the social strata of involved entrepreneurs”

Klickconnect has limited the number of recipients for the inaugural startup funding to five because they understand the multiplier effect of such grants on the economy will more than make up for the concise number of recipients. This will also help in encouraging more individuals to do more for their community and society as there is no better way to give back to the society than impacting the lives of others.

The winners of the Ondo Startup will be presented to the public in Ondo state on the 23rd of February 2018.