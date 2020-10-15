ASUU, NYSC, #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria | All the #EndSWAT inspired trends saying #EnoughisEnough

As we continue to protest police brutality and call for an end to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), it’s only natural that similar issues and underlining events catalysing the original movement are highlighted.

Here are some of the campaigns that have come to light owing to the #EndSARS movement.

1. #AlausaProtest: This campaign began after hoodlums were reported to have violently attempted to disrupt the peaceful protest at Alausa earlier this morning. The thugs in question came armed with cutlasses and sticks and had the intention to harm the protesters had they refused to disperse. Luckily, protesters stood their ground and no casualty was reported.

2. #EndSWAT: This is an adjunct of the original #EndSARS movement, with the extended goal of not getting distracted from the main purpose of the protests, which is to #EndSARS and reject the IGP’s proposal to replace SARS with SWAT.

Distractions! Distractions!! Distractions!!!#EndSars #EndSWAT are the only things we should drag! Please — Airpods Queen Bro 🌝👑✨🧕🏼 (@damola_A) October 15, 2020

3. ASUU: The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU have been on strike now for a while, but all of sudden they decided to have a sit down with the government and discuss the terms to end their strike. Many are of the opinion that the government wants to use ASUU as a tool to disperse the protests which of course primarily constitutes students.

F.Govt is now meeting ASUU.

You see how foolish these leaders are. The same govt that was happy for ASUU to remain on strike and young people’s futures to be on hold. Now that young people are protesting, they suddenly want universities to open. Ndi Ara. Awon eleribu. #EndSWAT — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 15, 2020

4. #EndsSars: The message is clear on this one, its been the message that has been preached since the protest began, which is to end SARS.

We strongly oppose oppression, brutality & intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society, & that abuse of power infringes on people’s democratic & human rights. We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation. #EndsSARS — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) October 15, 2020

5. #SecureNorthNow: While the #EndSARS protest is ongoing, people are channelling the same energy into ending the insecurity problem in the Northern part of Nigeria, which majorly constitutes terrorism.

We didn't came diz far 2 relent, We never gve up✊Our voices must b heard🗣

Kudos to my zamfara pupil, especially @AM_Saleeem, proud of u sir and d people behind u, even thought we were not opportune to join u

Let's keep it going#SecureNorthNow#EndInsecurity#EndInsecurityNow pic.twitter.com/7TSyg00XR1 — #EndInSecurity🇳🇬✊ (@Ameenou_chafe) October 15, 2020

6. #MC Oluomo: With the attack on protesters in Alausa, people began to link MC Oluomo to the crime, stating that he is the only one who can orchestrate an attack on that level in that part of Lagos.

Are these people MC Oluomo’s guys? What’s MC Oluomo’s son’s handle? Time to pull some King of Boys move o! #AlausaProtest #EndSWAT — 🍯 (@oyinlolu_a) October 15, 2020

7. James Nwafor: The #EndSARS protests are not only calling for the end of the brutal police unit SARS, but it’s also calling for the persecution of notably violent police officers. One of such policemen is James Nwafor, and people all over the country are calling for his job and of course his arrest.

Awkuzu SARS was an Abattoir and CSP James Nwafor was the chief butcher. He's a beast from Ebonyi state and in charge of the killings in Awkuzu SARSvin Anambra state. This man needs to be punished and pay for all his crimes.

Retweet this till Justice is served.

Jack#EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/y9IkZx2FtL — #SARSMUSTEND💡💡 (@Reform_Nigeria1) October 15, 2020

8. Abuja: This trend although seemingly random is a response to the government’s decision today to ban all protest activities. They cited Covid-19 concerns and disregarding of social distancing protocols as the reason why the protests should end, but failed to take into account the election rallies they held in Ondo and Edo very recently, regardless of these very concerns.

The FCT Security Committee has just announced a ban on all #EndSARS street demonstrations, protests, and processions anywhere in Abuja. The Committee accused protesters of violating COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings, as well as endangering their own lives. pic.twitter.com/rhgvTEFpPq — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 15, 2020

9. Northern Governors: Today, it was announced that the coalition of northern governors came together to reject the #EndSARS movement, and it goes without saying that no one cares or accepts their baseless input.

10. Abba Kyari: Responding to the Covid-19 concerns the government raised as a reason to disperse the protests, people also started pointing out the time when thousands of people attended the late Chief of Staff to the President: Abba Kyari, regardless of the fact that the virus scare then was at its peak.

Over 5,000 government officials attended Abba Kyari's burial in Abuja Over 20,000 converged on Zaria for Emir Zazzau burial The same govt want to play the covid-19 card to get us to suspend the protest Please tell the FCT security committee to STFU and #EndSWAT — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) October 15, 2020

11. Sacking: Remember the policeman people were demanding to be sacked? Well, turns out that the Governor of Anambra state moved quickly to meet the people’s demands. Governor Willie Obiano promised to fire him, but people also want the rogue officer arrested.

Dear HE @WillieMObiano, thank you for going beyond our request for the suspension of CSP Nwafor and sacking him. However, we ask you, again, to hand him over to the police for investigation. The handover must be in the glares of TV cameras. Thanks, Sir. https://t.co/eNIxMjyR54 — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) October 15, 2020

12. NYSC: To further distract the #EndSARS movement, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, announced that National Youth Service camps will be reopened. This is coming after the security committee in the FCT asked protesters to go home as they are defiling COVID-19 protocols.

The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 15, 2020

13. EndBadGovernanceInNigeria: This one is long overdue and when you realise that the corruption in Nigeria is systemic, from the civil service to politicians to elected officials, you realise that the protests are valid.