#ASUU, NYSC, #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria | All the #EndSWAT inspired trends saying #EnoughisEnough

As we continue to protest police brutality and call for an end to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), it’s only natural that similar issues and underlining events catalysing the original movement are highlighted.

Here are some of the campaigns that have come to light owing to the #EndSARS movement.

1. #AlausaProtest: This campaign began after hoodlums were reported to have violently attempted to disrupt the peaceful protest at Alausa earlier this morning. The thugs in question came armed with cutlasses and sticks and had the intention to harm the protesters had they refused to disperse. Luckily, protesters stood their ground and no casualty was reported.

 

2. #EndSWAT: This is an adjunct of the original #EndSARS movement, with the extended goal of not getting distracted from the main purpose of the protests, which is to #EndSARS and reject the IGP’s proposal to replace SARS with SWAT.

3. ASUU: The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU have been on strike now for a while, but all of sudden they decided to have a sit down with the government and discuss the terms to end their strike. Many are of the opinion that the government wants to use ASUU as a tool to disperse the protests which of course primarily constitutes students.

4. #EndsSars: The message is clear on this one, its been the message that has been preached since the protest began, which is to end SARS.

5. #SecureNorthNow: While the #EndSARS protest is ongoing, people are channelling the same energy into ending the insecurity problem in the Northern part of Nigeria, which majorly constitutes terrorism.

6. #MC Oluomo: With the attack on protesters in Alausa, people began to link MC Oluomo to the crime, stating that he is the only one who can orchestrate an attack on that level in that part of Lagos.

7. James Nwafor: The #EndSARS protests are not only calling for the end of the brutal police unit SARS, but it’s also calling for the persecution of notably violent police officers. One of such policemen is James Nwafor, and people all over the country are calling for his job and of course his arrest.

8. Abuja: This trend although seemingly random is a response to the government’s decision today to ban all protest activities. They cited Covid-19 concerns and disregarding of social distancing protocols as the reason why the protests should end, but failed to take into account the election rallies they held in Ondo and Edo very recently, regardless of these very concerns.

9. Northern Governors: Today, it was announced that the coalition of northern governors came together to reject the #EndSARS movement, and it goes without saying that no one cares or accepts their baseless input.

10. Abba Kyari: Responding to the Covid-19 concerns the government raised as a reason to disperse the protests, people also started pointing out the time when thousands of people attended the late Chief of Staff to the President: Abba Kyari, regardless of the fact that the virus scare then was at its peak.

11. Sacking: Remember the policeman people were demanding to be sacked? Well, turns out that the Governor of Anambra state moved quickly to meet the people’s demands. Governor Willie Obiano promised to fire him, but people also want the rogue officer arrested.

12. NYSC: To further distract the #EndSARS movement, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, announced that National Youth Service camps will be reopened. This is coming after the security committee in the FCT asked protesters to go home as they are defiling COVID-19 protocols.

13. EndBadGovernanceInNigeria: This one is long overdue and when you realise that the corruption in Nigeria is systemic, from the civil service to politicians to elected officials, you realise that the protests are valid.

