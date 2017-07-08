Agitations in the country caused by Buhari’s lopsided appointments – N’Delta militants

A coalition of Niger Delta militants have said the agitations across the country was caused by President Muhammadu Buhari‘s lopsided appointments.

In a statement, the militants said most of those in key positions were Northerners, adding that it was injustice against other tribes.

They said, “The current agitation across the country is caused by the President Buhari’s lopsided appointments against the federal character and social laws.

“Those appointed by the President to fill the remaining meager/irrelevant positions from Niger Delta are self-centered individuals, who the President knows very well that they cannot attract any meaningful projects to the region.”

They added that other positions like the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Chief of Staff to the President and State Chief of Protocol were all occupied by northerners.

“The visit of the Vice President, now Acting President to the Niger Delta states was a camouflage to deceive the Niger Delta people in order to achieve their full-scale oil production, thereby further polluting the already devastated Niger Delta environment without any meaningful projects or dialogue on the issues raised by PANDEF,” they said.

On the ongoing Biafra agitation, the militants stated, “We want to state categorically that we are not part of Biafra, rather having the Niger Delta Republic is the best for our people.

“Therefore, any attempt to forcefully include any part of Niger Delta Republic in Biafra map will meet stiff resistance, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB should take note.”