“Ajaga” Set for Release in Cinemas Across Ghana and Nigeria on September 6

An upcoming Nollywood movie titled “Ajaga” starring Femi Jacobs and Tope Olowoniyan is preparing for a huge cinema launch across Nigeria and Ghana on September 6.

Directed by Remi Ibinola and produced by Adenike Odubawo, “Ajaga” is a faith-based movie that focuses on the realities of power and influence. The film highlights strong themes such as child abuse, women and advocates, and the dark side of every seeking angel.

Set for release in Ghanaian and Nigerian cinemas on September 6, “Ajaga” stars Femi Jacobs, Tope Olowoniyan, Tomiwa Sage, Lola Smart, Jaiye Kuti, Francis Onwochei, and Tori Thomson.

“Ajaga,” unlike most faith-based Nollywood movies, has chosen to seek a new path rather than following the theme of shedding light on religion. It will focus on societal issues and the hearts of those in charge of these organisations.