Al-Mustapha goes ‘spiritual’, sends Abacha special message | The #YNaijaCover

Chief Security Officer to former Military Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al Mustapha, has said that the death of the former military dictator is a big loss to Nigeria.

Mustapha who spoke in Kano on Monday to mark the 22-year commemoration of Abacha’s death, said his late boss was deliberately being attacked by some disgruntled elements who portrayed his bad side to the public while hiding the good side. In addition, Major Mustapha said only God would reward Abacha for his ‘laudable initiatives’ to transform the country.

In a country where corrupt politicians go unpunished, statements like these are usually rife. And it’s no surprising that Mustapha is upholding the toxic legacy of one the most corrupt politicians in Nigeria.