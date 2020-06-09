Missionary position, Hatred for Egusi soup | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Why are you doing missionary with her legs flat on the bed??? Why aren’t you hanging those legs on your shoulders or upper arms bro??? Like I always say, if you must do missionary work, make sure to spread the gospel effectively… Make Ajayi Crowther proud. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 9, 2020

Nobody Ads on kissanime: You won’t last 5 minutes on this game — P90 (@Deyemiii) June 9, 2020

Can’t be caught laughing with you if you dislike Egusi, you clearly don’t like good things and I don’t want to get mixed up with bad energy — F A I T H (@Retiredsars) June 9, 2020

I just want to go on a wild night out with my girls where we’d drink cocktails and do shots, dance stupid and go home high as fvck then wake up with a crazy ass hang over the next day. Ms Rona please nau🥺 — La Jefa (@bougie_blackie) June 9, 2020

Mistakenly kissing the bike man when he turns his head to ask for directions>>>> — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) June 9, 2020

Some men are quick to ask ‘What is she bringing to the table’ Meanwhile, there’s no table she can bring anything to, the guy na peasant wey dey chop for floor. Realistically, ‘What is she bringing to the floor’ — Coleon W. (@IrunmoleWeil) June 9, 2020

