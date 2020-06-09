Just In: ‘Olu Jacobs is alive and well’

Social media has in the last few hours been awash with rumors on the death of veteran Actor, Olu Jacobs.

With a number of Nigerians taking to various platforms to share the unconfirmed report, close sources to the family have confirmed same to be fake including Nollywood Actor and Producer, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju.

‘Lala’ who is close to the Actor’s wife and veteran actress, Joke Silva, have also dismissed the reports with a tweet indicating that she spoke to him minutes ago.

