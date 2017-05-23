[The Alausa Blog]: LASG to review laws for print media organizations

Lagos State on Tuesday said it is set to review the existing Newspaper Law in the state to effectively regulate their activities.

The statement was made at a press conference by Steve Ayorinde, State Commissioner for Information and strategy. The commissioner said that the existing Newspaper Law in Lagos had become obsolete.

According to Tribune, Ayorinde said the review was borne from the need to make the existing law more effective and in tune with modern trends.

The commissioner said that “The review attempt is not to stifle the media. The idea is to move with the trends and development of the time. It is for the good of the journalism profession.

“You can’t operate as a print media organization and not be registered with the ministry. The media space has been going through transformation and the review is in line with the changes in the media space,” Ayorinde said.

According to him, the unavailability of the true figure of the publishing media houses that are fully operational in the state, without such figures, it would be impossible to discuss the term of documentation and billings.

While claiming that 90 per cent of the online media are based in Lagos, Ayorinde enjoined online media publishers to come forward to identify themselves with a location, saying the review was being looked at from the point of the media and the law.

Ayorinde also said plans were in the offing to purchase new transmitter next year as a stop gap measure for the station before the completion of Digital Transmission switchover.

Just last week, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode recently unveiled a new state of the art printing press for Lagos Printing Corporation.