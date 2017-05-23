Economic sabotage: Ifeanyi Ubah’s actions punishable by death – DSS

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Department of State Services has said the offence committed by Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, Ifeanyi Ubah is punishable by death.

The secret police had arrested Ubah for allegedly diverting about 80 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (commonly called petrol), kept in his custody by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The DSS said Ubah’s action amounted to economic sabotage which could lead to scarcity of PMS.

These were stated in a counter-affidavit and written submissions filed by the DSS in opposition to an application by Ubah, asking a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja to set aside an order for his detention for 14 days.

Justice Yusuf Halilu had granted the order to the DSS on May 10, 2017 allowing the agency to keep the suspect in custody for 14 days pending the completion of an ongoing criminal investigation against him.

DSS’s lawyer, G. Agbadua on Tuesday said, “The respondent refused to return the PMS to NNPC after repeated demands. The PMS is worth over N11bn. The action of the respondent is affecting the distribution of petroleum products to the populace.

“The action of the respondent is sabotage of NNPC’s activities as it relates to distribution of petroleum products. If not for the urgent steps taken by the Federal Government, the action of the respondent would have plunged the country into widespread scarcity with its attendant effect on the economy.”