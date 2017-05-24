‘You can’t force us off Lagos roads’ – FRSC tells Ambode

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said the Lagos State Governor does not have the right to push the Corps off the roads.

Assistant Corps Marshal and Zonal Commanding Officer of the commission, Shehu Zaki, said it has the right to operate both on the highways and within the cities.

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had earlier asked the FRSC to limit its activities to only the suburbs of cities and the highways.

According to the Daily Post, Zaki said, “The Governor cannot force us out of the roads, but he can advise us as he has already done.

“That policy of the Lagos state government is even going to help us more and allow us to effectively deliver on our mandate on the highways, even more than before.

“Safety is something that has always been at the heart of FRSC operations and we are doing effectively both within the cities and on the highways,” he added.

Zaki said Ambode’s order had negative implications.

“The implication is that even some members of the public who do not know how we operate have started telling some of our officers to leave the roads, in line with the governor’s call,” he said.

“There are certainly some negative implications to this statement, coming from a state governor and we are mindful of that.

“It did not come as a surprise because it was our own concept; we felt that such a policy will help us to serve the people better,” he added.