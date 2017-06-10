‘I’m an Alfa and a herbalist’ – Man caught with human head confesses

Rasheed Ajibade who was caught with a fresh female head in Osun State, has confessed that he planned to use the head and other body parts of victims for money ritual after the ongoing Ramadan fast.

Ajibade, 38, an indigene of Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State was caught with a fresh human head and other body parts like hands, lungs, liver and blood, which was kept inside a bottle, was arrested by the police in Osogbo on Wednesday during a stop and search operation, Punch reports.

Ajibade confessed to being Alfa and a herbalist.

Speaking with newsmen at the Osun State Police Command headquarters, the suspect said he was not the one who dismembered the victim but his client, who wanted to do money ritual.

Ajibade said the client, who is also an Alfa and specialised in healing mentally challenged persons, brought the human parts to him and left.

He stated that he had intended to preserve the human parts until after the Ramadan when he would be free to use the parts for the ritual.

He said, “I am an Alfa and a herbalist. There is a man, who is also an Alfa; he came to my place and told me that he wanted to do money ritual. I told him that getting the materials needed for the ritual would be difficult but he agreed to bring the materials by himself.

“So, the man came on Wednesday morning from Aagba town with the human parts for the ritual. The body parts he brought are fresh human head, hands, inner parts and vagina. I did not know that he would bring the materials that morning.

“I told him that we are in the Ramadan period and he should wait till after Ramadan before I could do it. This is my first time of doing this kind of money ritual although I do other ones but not this type.

“The man told me he wanted to do money ritual and I told him the difficulty in finding the materials and he told me that he would get them and he did. I am a Muslim and I’m fasting also even when he brought the human parts I told him that this is not the time for such ‘work’.

“The man told me the situations of things in his life and pleaded with me to help him to do it. He did not want the kind of money rituals, which would not bring huge amount of money. He wanted the kind of ritual which brings huge amount of money.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Finihan Adeoye, said, “We will surely arrest his partner. We want to know how he got those humans parts, where he got them from and the identity of the victim.”