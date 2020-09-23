Amala racist, Post-breakup disorder | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw

1.

“Pounded yam >>> amala” That’s the racism/colorism kicking. Free your mind blackman — Loladè (@Lolade4PF) September 23, 2020

I mean, they are all yam in the end, no?

2.

Till today I’ve never seen a woman make the whole class laugh https://t.co/R904493GnM — Mr We$t (@musaxv) September 23, 2020

Only those who have real talent should attack this.

3.

Fintech isn't revolutionary until I spend money without it leaving my account at all — Ayobami Ayobami (@dondekojo) September 23, 2020

Lol. A day as such will never come.

4.

Why buy popcorn this season when you can eat roasted corn and lick sugar😩#LaundryPlug — Covid19 Assassin (@benardthebold) September 23, 2020

Please, are they not the same thing?

5.

Avoid fine girls that know that they're fine. — ♔BlvckboySavage♔ (@V_eektorrrr) September 23, 2020

Thank us later.

6.

Abeg how much is one day subscription of dragging? — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) September 23, 2020

Lol. Twitter people!

7.

Just because you dated or had sex with me when I was broke doesn't mean you were there for me when times were hard. — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) September 23, 2020

A sticker should follow this post.

8.

Why do girls feel Embarrased when their wig falls? Do you think we believed it was your hair🤔 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ #BBNaija (@Ohloowatoscene) September 23, 2020

I mean, we know it’s all fake!

9.

Are you aware that having your ex's contact also consumes data..💀💀 — LANKY 👑 💡 (@ThatLankyBoi) September 23, 2020

Lmao!

10

After a breakup, you either become depressed, a cheerful giver or a motivational speaker 😂 — AJIBOLA 💧 (@jibbyford_) September 23, 2020

Pick one!