It is not a death sentence | All what we know about the SC genotype

In our Biology classes back in our high school days, literally every one of us must have come across the term “genotype.” But how much do we know about our genotype?

The common genotypes most of us are familiar with are the AA, AS and SS. But, are we aware that there is a category of genotype known as the SC? Surprised? Or maybe not.

The SC genotype does exist and is the subject of a social media discussion that revolves around the Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon.

During a conversation with fellow housemates, Laycon had revealed that his genotype is SC which triggered the now gone viral discussion on genotype.

How Nigerians are reacting:

Laycon only said few sentences last night and boom everyone is talking about Laycon is SC, he's SC, what's SC. In a nut shell, awareness is being created about the SC genotype. Laycon doesn't even know the strength of his influence. A KING!💡💡#bbnaija #VOTELayconFiercely pic.twitter.com/nF5CzLyGhc — Olivia Adams💡💡💡 (@OliviaAdams720) September 23, 2020

He opened most the people’s eyes. Hope they will go and find that out their genotype. Motivation and encouragement is needed in this situation. — Abiola Ajayi🇳🇬🇳🇦💡 (@Abiola_Ajay) September 23, 2020

Exactly, many people undermine those kind of things. Hopefully people will — Olivia Adams💡💡💡 (@OliviaAdams720) September 23, 2020

I read that Laycon is SC and what I’m concerned about is why Nigerian Secondary school curriculum is full of rubbish things I’ll never use in my life but excludes CC ,AC ,SC from basic teachings of genotype — Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) September 23, 2020

Finding out Laycon was of the genotype SC, hurt me in ways that I could never have guessed. To think he could have played that card all this time. To think he was constantly body shamed. Explains why the organizers kept sending messages to him to eat. #BBNaija — Santos Akhilele 🇳🇬 (@SantosTHEBOSS) September 23, 2020

It says a lot about why he looked very sad, and even cried, when he saw the videos of his “predicted death” (people with SC, are more likely to die after 30, although it’s not a death sentence) Laycon is one of the strongest people I know. I Stan. — Santos Akhilele 🇳🇬 (@SantosTHEBOSS) September 23, 2020

To think that the only person he ‘appeared’ to have told was his ‘friend’. Who seems to have used it to insult him when mad at him “One week has passed, you haven’t taken your drugs, ode” That would be Bottom barrel, vile, and disgusting behavior #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/AOaQ52babO — Santos Akhilele 🇳🇬 (@SantosTHEBOSS) September 23, 2020

Yeah.

The guy obviously don't want to be pitied and I respect that about him cause he could have played that card since. It's also painful that he told Erica about it and she had to say this to him. — I'm Dammy (@AyamDamiee) September 23, 2020

What you should know about the SC genotype

According to one study, “the haemoglobin (Hb) SC genotype is seen in persons who have inherited the gene for haemoglobin S from one parent and the gene for haemoglobin C from the other. Some people with this genotype develop Hb SC disease, a variant of sickle cell disease.” The Hb SC disease usually results in a milder form of SCD, but it can be severe in some cases.

Other names for the HB (SC) disease are Sickle cell – haemoglobin C disease; HbSC disease; and Sickle cell-hemoglobin C disease syndrome.

Haemoglobin SC disease is a type of sickle cell disease that affects the shape of the red blood cells just like it occurs in other variants of the sickle cell diseases.

“Red blood cells contain a protein called haemoglobin, which is responsible for carrying blood throughout the body.”

The red blood cells of people with haemoglobin SC disease are shaped differently and do not circulate oxygen in the body effectively. Symptoms of haemoglobin SC disease include anaemia, fatigue and extreme pain known as vaso-occlusive crisis or sickle cell crisis.

During a severe crisis, affected persons may require blood transfusion or stem cell transplant also known as bone marrow transplant.

The severity of the symptoms, however, varies from person to person. While some people are mildly affected others may experience more serious complications during a crisis.

Nonetheless, the HB SC disease is not a death sentence, just like the other variants of the sickle cell disease; it can be managed with proper care.

“Management of sickle cell anaemia is usually aimed at avoiding pain episodes, relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Treatments might include medications and blood transfusions. For some children and teenagers, a stem cell transplant might cure the disease.” – Mayo Clinic.