Tribal Slurs: Are they derogatory terms that disunite us or simply bants?

Nigeria has a rich cultural heritage that spans across cultures; the beauty of the nation lies in the diversity of its rich cultural heritage. As diverse as the cultures are, so are the tribal slurs designated on Nigerians from different parts of the country.

As one from the South East, what comes to mind when someone calls you “Omo Igbo?” As a northerner, how do you perceive the word “Aboki?” As someone from the South-west, what goes through your mind when you get called “Ofe nmanu?” Do you accept these designations as bants or do they strike differently as some form of a tribal attack on your person or your ethnic group?

It all depends on individual perception. While some people may take it personally, others may laugh over it and move on with their lives.

So what’s the gist? It all started with Singer Teni who got dragged on Twitter for calling an ex-Big Brother Naija (BBN) season 5 housemate, “Omo Igbo,” in a video circulating on social media.

In the video, Teni alleged that Olamilekan Agbeleshe AKA Laycon was under “spiritual love attack” from Erica, whom she described as “Omo Igbo” in reference to her South-eastern roots.

Hilarious as the video seemed to some, others found it unacceptable, because to them, the term was derogatory and seen as an attack on their tribe.

Different factors are responsible for fueling tribal wars across cultures, and tribal slurs may be one of them.

“Progressive, Africans argue that tribalism is one of the most disruptive influences confronting newly independent sub-Saharan African states. Tribalism, they argue, is the basis for hatred between peoples within a country as well as between countries.” – Cultural Survival.

It brings to mind the story of Mr Nnanna, a senior staff member at the Vanguard newspaper; who used an ethnic slur to disparage the Yoruba ethnic group in 2018, during an online debate over President Buhari’s conferment of the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late M.K.O. Abiola, as a posthumous award. Nnanna was said to have described the Yorubas’ as “sophisticated morons” after someone from his social circle had described them as “the most sophisticated ethnic group politically in Nigeria.”

“His comments elicited widespread condemnation, and his employers were compelled to issue a statement.”

He also tendered an apology and said he meant no harm. But he was shocked at how his offhand remark snowballed into an issue of national concern which provoked public anger of volcanic dimension that threatened his career and his employer.

Come to think of it, how many times have we made seemingly harmless but distasteful tribal slurs and ended up with backlash?

Teni probably meant no harm too. However, while there may be nothing wrong with showing loyalty to one’s tribe, how we go about it may be offensive to others. And in our attempt to entertain others, we might want to apply some level of discretion to sensitive issues to avoid tribal wars that may contribute to disintegrating our nation.

How Nigerians reacted:

One of the people that turned this year's #Bbnaija into a tribal event is @TeniEntertainer. She was praying for Laycon and referred to Erica as "Omo Igbo". Imagine if it was an Igbo artist that referred Laycon as "Onye ofe mmanụ" 😊😊😊😊pic.twitter.com/Z0z2bZoAZN — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) September 23, 2020

I am igbo boy that grew up in Ibadan and i was called omo igbo alot which means igbo boy. Not an insult and i answer to it.. What is the big deal here now?

Ofe mmanu means oily soup eater which is an insult.. if you call the person nwa yoruba that wouldn’t be an insult would it? — Kene (@Kenismahn) September 23, 2020

Note that Teni said "Eyin omo igbo"

Because of Erica, it becomes "eyin omo igbo" meaning igbo people. Its not just d omo igbo that is d issue moat times but wat comes afta it. You see 2 people interacting and den someone says "fi sile omo igbo ni"

Wth mehn. — Roland C. (@ThorDeRoland) September 24, 2020

I’ve been called omo Igbo as an insult and I’ve also been called omo Igbo to mean Igbo girl. Whenever my friend or friendly people call me omo Igbo it’s never as an insult and it’s something I can sense. The context is what we are looking at. — Jane Frances de Chantal✨ (@BVMsDaughter) September 23, 2020

Omo Igbo from all context is not an insult and not derogatory in any form no matter who is saying it or who it is being said to.. it simple means an Igbo person… It becomes an insult when insulting word is added to "omo Igbo" e.g. "stupid omo Igbo" — Tim (@timothyolusanya) September 24, 2020

On multiple occasions when I have had misunderstandings with a yoruba person, they call me omo igbo in a rude tone that makes the phrase come off as derogatory. I have also been addressed as omo igbo by yoruba People in a respectful manner. So context does matter — ♕Ígwé H.J🇳🇬⁸ (@IgweHongjoong) September 24, 2020

Well that's irony. But In this case the person isn't hausa and being called omo igbo. My point is just pointing out a person's tribe in personal beefs comes off as offensive. An Igbo person pointing out a Yourba person's tribe in an argument by saying "onye Yoruba" — ♕Ígwé H.J🇳🇬⁸ (@IgweHongjoong) September 24, 2020

can come off as offensive cos the person's tribe has nothing to do with how they acted, personally I don't mind being called omo igbo, I think it's cute, but if you are saying it in a rude manner I will think you have something against me for being igbo — ♕Ígwé H.J🇳🇬⁸ (@IgweHongjoong) September 24, 2020