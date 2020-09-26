Announcing FUJI: A Opera – An original stage production coming to Theatre this December

FUJI: A Opera is an original stage production coming to Theatre in December 2020 which deconstructs the fuji music genre from its enigmatic past and reimagines it for a new generation of music fans and culture lovers.

The production is a mind-bending modern-day ‘opera-tic fest’ which delves deep into the belligerent past of a genre that started as Ajiwere (folk music for Islamic worshippers at Ramadan), and its transformation to become the reference sound for contemporary Nigerian pop music.

FUJI: A Opera, is an ode to the story of love, its search for identity and truth. A journey that also sees it unravel the myths and stories of the people and events that shaped the culture.

Fuji: A Opera explodes with the pulsating music of the veterans – Alhaji Dauda-Epo Akara, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Love Azeez, Fatai Adio – all the way to the modern-day game-changer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (K1 De Ultimate).

Fuji: A Opera, The Musical, takes an unprecedented approach to traditional theatre. A drama, with the beating heart of a live music concert. Directed by Kenneth Uphopho (SARO: The Musical; and The Lagos Fringe Festival); Produced by Brenda Fashugba (Shattered) and written by playwright, Bode Asiyanbi, winner of the BBC/British Council Georgi Markov prize for Playwriting.

Executive Producers include Basheer Tosin Ashafa (Banana Island Ghost, King of Boys); and Papa Omotayo (Founder, A WhiteSpace Creative Agency). Fuji: A Opera is created by Bobo Omotayo (London Life, Lagos Living & The Honourable).

