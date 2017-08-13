Anambra church killing: FG is ready to give specialist treatment to the victims – Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said the Federal Government is ready to offer the best medical treatment to the victims of the Ozubulu attack.

Onyeama disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nnewi when a delegation appointed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid a condolence visit to the victims, government and people of Anambra.

Upon visiting the wounded at the hospitals, Onyeama said the Federal Government was prepared to assist those in the hospital as well as help the community in the healing process.

He said, “We visited the hospital and in the children’s ward we saw little children that were shot.

“We saw one little child who was shot in the stomach. His mother was killed and his father was also injured as well.

“It is one of the most horrific things you can imagine and you are left totally stunned and incapable of comprehending the madness that can lead to such behavior.

“However, at the end of the day, anger and pain are not the solution,” he said.

“That is what needs to be done. The immediate area of intervention is to assist in the medical treatment of those in the hospital. We thank God they are in stable condition.

“As the leader of the delegation mentioned, if more specialist treatment is required that is not available locally, the Federal Government is prepared to take the victims anywhere they could get it,” he said.