[The Media Blog] “If they didn’t kill Sahara Reporters and Premium Times, why would anybody kill NEXT?”

A smart NEXTer from a WhatsApp group discussing Dele Olojede‘s interview with Feyi Fawehinmi, published on Premium Times calls multiple BS on his statements,

Because this was a confidential conversation, we will only share very tiny bits: 

“Why would anybody kill Next?”

Let me start by saying that NEXT did not do anything that Tempo, The News, Tell, Sahara, Premium Times have not done or are not doing. These platorms have taken on elites more powerful than Madueke, so if  IBB did not kill  Tempo and The News or Tell, if they didn’t kill Sahara and Buratai did not kill Premium Times so why would anybody kill Next?

So what killed Next?”

Dele’s mismanagement of human and material resources. 

Olojede‘s extravagant lifestyle, which borrowed funds could not sustain especially first class travels, posh hotels and posh apartments in Ikoyi, carnivals, safari cruises and others. Living big is good when you earn the money but not on borrowed funds. 

Finally, 

When it comes to ethics, NEXTs not 100 per cent. I remember many stories (the) enterprise desk could not do because of Dele’sriends, I also remember favours from Oronto Douglas and others but that is a story for another day. 

And let the church say amen. 

why would anybody kill Next?

