Anambra church killing: Why we have not arrested Bishop – Police

The Police have said they have no reason to arrest Aloysius Ikegwuonu, also called Bishop, considering he is a victim of the reported attack on August 6, 2017, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Nkeiruka Nwode upon replying queries that he (Bishop) has returned to the community, said, “You know, he is a victim. We’re not interested in his return. We’ve invited him for Friday and he must come because failure to honour our invitation is an offence.”

As reported, Bishop visited the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi on Tuesday, August 15.